FHSU women's track and field climbs in national ranks, men hold steady

FHSU Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State women's track and field team moved up four spots to 14th in the latest USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Indoor National Rating Index while the men held steady at No. 21, released Tuesday (Feb. 2).

The women earned nearly 10 more points this week than last week, moving from 43.73 points to 53.18 points. Alexandra Hart now leads the nation in the high jump after breaking the school record Saturday. The distance medley relay team of Faith Little, Mattie Rossi, Emily Salmans and Gretchen Kuffel currently sits in fourth on the national performance chart with a time of 12:19.36.

The men picked up just over nine additional points this week, climbing from 25.42 points to 34.43 points. The Tigers had five performance jumps this week, including the distance medley relay team of Joshua Doria, Kaden Wren, Ethan Lang and Grant Bradley that currently ranks second in the country with a provisional time of 10:01.41. Ryan Stanley is up to sixth on the national list in the pole vault after clearing 16-7.25 on Saturday.

The Tiger women jumped two spots in the Central Region rankings to sixth, while the men are down three spots to eighth.

The women have four event squads ranked in the top 10 nationally, including the top high jump squad, the seventh-ranked 60m hurdles team, a long jump squad in eighth and the ninth-ranked 800m run squad. The men have three event squads ranked in the top 10, including the 800m run (third), long jump (seventh) and pole vault (eighth).

Fort Hays State will return to the track later this week (Feb. 4-5) when the Tigers travel to Wichita, Kan. for the Wichita State Herm Wilson Invitational. Multis will compete for the first time this season starting Thursday before the rest of the team joins in Friday.