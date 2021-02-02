FHSU women enter national polls

FHSU Sports Information

After two wins over then-ranked No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney last week, the Fort Hays State women's basketball was listed in both national polls released Tuesday (Feb. 2). The Tigers are ranked 11th in the first set of WBCA Division II Coaches rankings released this season, while FHSU is 25th in the latest D2SIDA Media Poll.

The Tigers are 11-2 after wins in their last six games, tied for first place in loss column in the MIAA. Fort Hays State is the top-ranked MIAA school in the coaches poll, with Nebraska-Kearney one spot back in 12th and Central Missouri slotted 21st. The Lopers are 12th in this week's media poll, down from fourth last week, while Central Missouri sits in 19th.

This is the first set of Division II rankings the Women's Basketball Coaches Association has released this season. The D2SIDA has released five sets of rankings this season, including one preseason poll and four regular season lists.

Fort Hays State has now been mentioned in the national polls in nine consecutive seasons and in 10 total campaigns during the team's NCAA Division II era. The Tigers are 4-0 all-time when ranked 11th in the coaches poll.

The Tigers will play as a ranked team for the first time this season on Thursday (Feb. 4) when they host Newman beginning at 5:30 p.m.