Fort Hays State's Mattie Rossi wins pentathlon

The Fort Hays State track and field multi-athletes competed for the first time this season Thursday (Feb. 4) at the Herm Wilson Invitational hosted by Wichita State University.

Mattie Rossi took home first place in the women's pentathlon after compiling an NCAA DII provisional qualifying total of 3,317 points. The junior enters the national performance chart in ninth place after improving her personal-best in the event by 59 points. She posted the top time in the 60m hurdles (9.05) and in the 800m run (2:29.95) while placing second in the high jump portion (5-2.25).

Taylor Savolt placed second in the event with 3,182 points, improving her personal-best score in the pentathlon by 141 points. She also recorded a personal-best in the high jump, clearing the 4-10.5 bar.

Haley George placed fifth with 2,829 points while Ellie Dusselier tallied 2,563 in her first collegiate pentathlon to finish eighth.

On Friday, the Fort Hays State men's track and field team broke one school record, posted three NCAA Division II provisional marks and won three events.

Matthew Pieper opened the day by shattering his own school record in the heptathlon, totaling an NCAA provisional total of 5,226 points. The senior improved his school record by 188 points after posting personal-best marks in four of the seven disciplines. Pieper placed third in the event and currently sits in fourth on the Division II national performance chart with a converted total of 5,250.

Jack Pakkebier improved his PR in the heptathlon by 250 points, finishing fifth with a total of 4,559. Nolan Churchman placed sixth in his first collegiate heptathlon with a total of 4,510 points.

Philip Landrum recorded the second provisional mark of the day in the 60m dash, running the fastest preliminary time of 6.86. He placed second in the finals with a time of 6.88. Landrum went on to win the 200m dash with a time of 22.04.

Ryan Stanley picked up his fourth pole vault victory in as many tries, placing first after clearing the 16-0.75 bar, another NCAA DII provisional mark.

Xavier Robinson was the final event winner of the day for the Tigers, capturing first place in the long jump with a leap of 22-8.5. He also placed second in the triple jump after clearing 46-0.

A pair of middle-distance runners placed second for FHSU, including Ethan Lang in the 800m run with a time of 1:55.08 and Grant Bradley in the mile run after crossing the line in 4:17.67.

The 4x400m relay team of Pakkebier, Lang, Kaden Wren and Pieper capped off the evening with a third-place finish thanks to a time of 3:21.25.

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Tigers will return to action next Saturday at the Ichabod Invitational in Topeka. Field events are slated to begin at 11 a.m. with running events to follow at noon.