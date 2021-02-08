Tiger women's game tonight pushed back to 7:30 p.m. start time

FHSU Sports Information

The start time for tonight's No. 11 Fort Hays State women's basketball game against Missouri Western has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with tickets available at the door.

Winter weather and adverse travel conditions have delayed the Griffons' arrival in Hays, prompting the two-hour delay.

Tickets for the original game date of January 16 will still be accepted at the door.

The men's rescheduled contest against the Griffons is slated for February 23 at 5:30 p.m.