TMP sweeps Russell

RUSSELL — The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys used a strong second quarter to break away from Russell en route to a 68-52 win road win on Tuesday.

The Monarchs opened the second frame on a 17-4 run to build a 21-point advantage, and they led by 16 at the break.

TMP hit Russell with a 7-0 spurt to open the second half and stayed in control the rest of the way, moving to 13-4 on the season.

Jackson Schulte and Dylan Werth each scored 17. Gavin Unrein joined them in double figures with 10.

TMP girls 60, Russell 36

TMP led by eight at halftime and stayed in control in the third quarter before dominating the final frame.

The Monarchs were led by Emilee Lane's 15 points, while Jaci VonLintel (13), Kyleigh Allen (12) and Megan Hamel (11) also reached double figures.

Russell was within two in the second quarter before TMP gained some breathing room with an 8-0 run.

Leading 34-26 at the break, TMP opened the third frame on a 12-2 run. The Monarchs led by 11 heading into the fourth before outscoring the Broncos 14-1 in the fourth.

The Monarchs will play at Phillipsburg on Friday.