FHSU baseball season opener postponed

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State baseball team will have to wait a few extra days before opening the 2021 season after the postponement of this weekend's (Feb. 12-14) series at Colorado School of Mines due to the extreme cold temperatures.

The Tigers and Orediggers are working on rescheduled dates for the three-game series. Dates and times for the make-up games will be announced at a later date.

Fort Hays State is next scheduled to travel to Denver, Colo. for a four-game series against MSU Denver February 19-21.