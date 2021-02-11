Fort Hays State volleyball announces signing class

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State volleyball coach Jessica Wood-Atkins has announced the signing of three future Tigers, with Claire Olson, Delanie Patterson and Jessica Saunders all signing letters of intent to attend Fort Hays State University. All three incoming freshmen project as front row players, including two middle hitters and one right-side hitter.

Olson joins the Tigers after earning two volleyball letters at Shawnee Heights High School in Tecumseh. The Topeka native earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior after helping the Thunderbirds to the sub-state championship game. A right-side hitter, Olson is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the Link Crew at SHHS.

Patterson heads to Hays from Randall High School in Amarillo, Texas. The middle hitter was a first team all-district selection after her senior season in which she totaled 126 kills, 68 blocks and a .300 hitting percentage. She helped the Raiders to a Texas Class 5A runner-up finish in 2019 after reaching the state semifinals in 2018. Patterson is a member of the National Honor Society and twice earned superintendent scholar honors. She received the President's award for educational excellence and also earned honors for her performance in the theater.

Saunders signed with FHSU after a strong career at Hillsboro High School. The Hillsboro, Kan. native was a KVA first team All-State selection in Class 2A after her senior year in 2020 and was an all-state tournament selection after helping the Trojans to the state semifinals. The middle blocker was a three-time all-Central Kansas League honoree, earning a unanimous first team selection as a senior and a pair of honorable mention accolades in 2018 and 2019. She averaged 3.0 kills, 2.2 digs and 1.1 blocks per set during her senior season.