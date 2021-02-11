Former Ness City standout Regan Stiawalt named Southland Conference Player of the Week

Hays Daily News

Former Ness City High School and Western Kansas Elite volleyball player Regan Stiawalt has been named Southland Conference player of the week after leading Division I McNeese State to a pair of wins last week.

Stiawalt had 35 kills, 22 digs, 4 solo blocks and 2 aces in wins over Southeastern Louisiana and Nichols last week. She committed just seven hitting errors in 74 attempts.

Stiawalt averaged 4.88 points per set, 4.38 kills per set, 2.75 digs per set and a .378 hitting percentage over the course of the week. She opened the season with 12 kills and a .375 hitting percentage against Southeastern Louisiana and followed up with a double-double against Nicholls with a career-high 23 kills and 14 digs.

Stiawalt, a senior outside hitter, transferred to McNeese State, located in Lake Charles, La., from Wichita State.

She is the daughter of Nathan and Rachel Stiawalt, of Hays.