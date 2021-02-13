FHSU men's track and field tallies three provisionals at Ichabod Invite

FHSU Sports Information

TOPEKA - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team recorded three NCAA Division II provisional performances and had eight top-five finishes at the Ichabod Invitational Saturday (Feb. 13) hosted by Washburn University.

Ryan Stanley took home first place in the pole vault for the fifth time this season in as many tries after clearing the 16-8.75 bar. The junior improved his season-best provisional mark by 2.5 inches and moved to seventh on the national performance chart in the process. Stanley also broke his own facility record inside the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility.

Jacob Clark finished second to Stanley in the pole vault, clearing the 16-0 bar to jump onto the provisional chart in 10th.

Xavier Robinson improved his personal-best in the triple jump by more than one foot, placing fifth with an NCAA DII provisional mark of 47-11. The sophomore currently ranks 15th on the national performance chart. Robinson also finished 10th in the long jump after clearing 22-0.25.

Freshman Dayton Williams placed fourth in the high jump with a personal-best 6-7.5, less than one inch off the NCAA DII provisional mark.

Two Tigers eclipsed the previous facility record in the 600y run, with Ethan Lang placing third with a time of 1:12.07 and Kaden Wren close behind in fourth after crossing the line in 1:12.23.

Philip Landrum advanced to the finals in the 60m dash, placing fifth with a time of 6.88. The junior also finished sixth in the 200m dash with a season-best time of 21.68.

The 4x400m relay team of Jack Pakkebier, Lang, Wren and Matthew Pieper ended the evening with a second-place finish, combining for a time of 3:17.29.

Running unattached, graduate assistant coach and former All-American Brett Meyer won the mile run with a sub-four time of 3:58.39.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete once more before returning to Topeka in two weeks for the MIAA Championships. FHSU will head to Kearney, Neb. Friday (Feb. 19) for the Loper Tune-Up beginning at noon.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash Prelims

6th - Philip Landrum - 6.92

33rd - Hayden Albright - 7.25

34th - Jack Pakkebier - 7.27

36th - Matthew Pieper - 7.30

40th - Cole Diffenbaugh - 7.35

43rd - Nolan Churchman - 7.37

60m Dash Finals

5th - Philip Landrum - 6.88

60m Hurdles Prelims

14th - Matthew Pieper - 8.63

24th - Jack Pakkebier - 9.02

28th - Nolan Churchman - 9.22

200m Dash

6th - Philip Landrum - 21.68

32nd - Hayden Albright - 22.78

55th - Jama Gleue - 23.41

58th - Taivian Creamer - 23.46

60th - Cole Diffenbaugh - 23.57

63rd - Nolan Churchman - 23.62

400m Dash

30th - Jama Gleue - 51.39

38th - Taivian Creamer - 52.64

600y Run

3rd - Ethan Lang - 1:12.07

4th - Kaden Wren - 1:12.23

8th - Jack Pakkebier - 1:13.67

13th - Matthew Pieper - 1:15.22

15th - Nolan Churchman - 1:15.85

800m Run

8th - Aaron Mangan - 1:54.99

10th - Trever Medina - 1:55.26

20th - Caleb Carrasco - 1:57.39

Mile Run

13th - Grant Bradley - 4:15.57

40th - Asher Molina - 4:39.50

3000m Run

17th - Robbie Schmidt - 8:36.57

5000m Run

24th - Jaret Pfizenmaier - 16:00.90

4x400m Relay

2nd - Jack Pakkebier, Ethan Lang, Kaden Wren, Matthew Pieper - 3:17.29

High Jump

4th - Dayton Williams - 6-7.5

9th - Lucas Broxterman - 6-2.25

Long Jump

10th - Xavier Robinson - 22-0.25

Pole Vault

1st - Ryan Stanley - 16-8.75

2nd - Jacob Clark - 16-0

8th - Mark Faber - 15-2.25

Triple Jump

5th - Xavier Robinson - 47-11

Weight Throw

20th - Kolgan Ohl - 50-3.25

Bold indicates NCAA DII provisional mark