Hart breaks own record at Ichabod Invite

FHSU Sports Information

TOPEKA — The Fort Hays State women's track and field team took home two event wins and had six top-five finishes at the Ichabod Invitational Saturday (Feb. 13) hosted by Washburn University.

Two weeks after breaking the school record in the high jump, Alexandra Hart did it again on Saturday. The freshman improved her mark by .75 inches after clearing the 5-10.50 bar on her third and final attempt. Hart now sits alone in first place on the NCAA Division II national performance chart after her second automatic qualifying mark. Hart placed ninth in the long jump earlier in the day after clearing a personal-best 17-5.5.

After all four earned top-five finishes in various events earlier in the day, the 4x400m relay team of Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans, Taylor Savolt and Mattie Rossi capped off the event with a first-place finish, crossing the line in 3:54.19.

Salmans also ran the 800m, placing second with a season-best time of 2:15.65.

Holman placed fifth in the 200m dash with a personal-best time of 25.26. She also advanced to the finals of the 60m dash, finishing eighth with a time of 7.81.

Rossi ran a personal-best 8.88 in the finals of the 60m hurdles, finishing fourth.

Savolt placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 36-10.5 while finishing eighth in the long jump after clearing 17-7.

The Tigers are scheduled to compete once more before returning to Topeka in two weeks for the MIAA Championships. FHSU will head to Kearney, Neb. Friday (Feb. 19) for the Loper Tune-Up beginning at noon.

Full FHSU Results

60m Dash Prelims

7th - Lyric Holman - 7.89

35th - Tori Poe - 8.24

41st - Chloe Stanley - 8.41

60m Dash Finals

8th - Lyric Holman - 7.81

60m Hurdles Prelims

5th - Mattie Rossi - 9.06

13th - Chloe Stanley - 9.37

25th - Haley George - 10.06

29th - Ellie Dusselier - 10.42

Taylor Savolt - DNS

60m Hurdles Finals

4th - Mattie Rossi - 8.88

200m Dash

5th - Lyric Holman - 25.26

40th - Tori Poe - 27.10

400m Dash

24th - Chloe Stanley - 1:02.18

600y Run

Ellie Dusselier - DNS

800m Run

2nd - Emily Salmans - 2:15.65

8th - Faith Little - 2:19.42

14th - Hannah Wiebe - 2:22.41

Mile Run

12th - Gretchen Kuffel - 5:13.17

19th - Faith Little - 5:18.04

25th - Carson Pierce - 5:28.19

3000m Run

14th - Abigail Stewart - 10:21.19

26th - Brooke Navarro - 10:55.83

500m Run

Mya Navarro - DNF

4x400m Relay

1st - Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans, Taylor Savolt, Mattie Rossi - 3:54.19

High Jump

1st - Alexandra Hart - 5-10.50 *

12th - Mattie Rossi - 5-1.75

16th - Ellie Dusselier - 4-11.75

18th - Haley George - 4-11.75

Long Jump

8th - Taylor Savolt - 17-7.0

9th - Alexandra Hart - 17-5.5

13th - Paris Wolf - 16-10.75

33rd - Haley George - 15-1.25

Pole Vault

13th - Maleigha Schmidt - 11-0.75

13th - Taylor Linn - 11-0.75

Triple Jump

5th - Taylor Savolt - 36-10.5

10th - Paris Wolf - 35-6.75

Weight Throw

9th - Julia Wagner - 52-2

Laurel Haley - Foul

* indicates school record

Italics indicates NCAA DII automatic qualifying mark

Bold indicates NCAA DII provisional mark