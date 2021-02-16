Fort Hays State's Cydney Bergmann sidelined by knee injury

A breakthrough season for Cydney Bergmann is in danger of being cut short.

The versatile Fort Hays State junior injured her knee 30 seconds into FHSU's win at Northeastern State this past Saturday.

FHSU coach Tony Hobson said Tuesday that Bergmann will be sidelined this week as the Tigers play host to Lincoln and Central Missouri. Her status for the rest of the season is not yet clear.

"We're waiting for an MRI, first, to have one, and then, second, to get the results back," Hobson said. "She's definitely out for this week."

If Bergmann can't return, FHSU will be down a starter who helps take care of the little things for the eighth-ranked Tigers.

"You saw in the Super Bowl, you lose one person out of 22 starters and everything was haywire for the Chiefs. So you lose one out of five starters, you can imagine what it does to a basketball lineup. It even has more affect," Hobson said. "We have a good bench, so it's not so much about who you're going to put in the starting lineup, but you just lose your depth."

After proving reliable off the bench last year as a sophomore, Bergmann seized a starting spot this year and took advantage of her increased role. The 5-foot-8 Concordia product was averaging 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds before suffering the injury at the start of the NSU game. She missed last Monday's game against Missouri Western while in concussion protocol before turning in one of her better outings on Thursday at Rogers State with 15 points and seven rebounds.

"Cydney just gives us so many things," Hobson said. "There are a lot of variables in there, when you consider defensively, she's one of, if not our best defender. She's one of, if not our best rebounder. In the tough games where it's real physical, her importance is even more because she's that kind of player. The tougher the game, the more you notice her having good games.

"We just have to deal with it the best we can and see if we can still beat some of these good teams, just a little shorthanded," Hobson said.

Rebounding will be one area of concern without Bergmann, although Hobson said he's been encouraged with the progress 6-foot-3 freshman Olivia Hollenbeck is making in that area. Hollenbeck, averaging 3.9 boards on the season, had back-to-back double-digit rebounding games against Rogers State and Northeastern State.

"We'll see if that can continue against more good post players. Her strong games have come against other teams that have good bigs," Hobson said. "... It's really important that Whitney (Randall) continues to rebound at a higher level than she was, especially with the absence of Cydney."

The Tigers will take an 11-game winning streak into Thursday's 5:30 p.m. game against Lincoln (1-17). FHSU will then welcome in Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers are tied with UCM and Nebraska-Kearney atop the MIAA standings.