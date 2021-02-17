FHSU's Turner named MIAA Wrestling Athlete of the Week

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore wrestler Mason Turner has been named the MIAA Wrestling Athlete of the Week, announced Tuesday (Feb. 16) by the league office.

Turner, ranked No. 2 in the country at 125 pounds, pinned the top-ranked wrestler in his only action last week. The Kansas City, Kan. native won the marquee matchup of last week's dual at Nebraska-Kearney (Feb. 11) with a pin 49 seconds into the third period.

The returning All-American is now 9-1 on the season, including five wins via pin and three tech fall victories. He leads the Tigers in both categories and is tied for fifth in both categories in Division II.

After wrapping up the regular season last week against the Lopers, Fort Hays State turns its attention towards the NCAA Division II Super Region IV Championships, scheduled for Sunday, February 28 in Edmond, Okla.