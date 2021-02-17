Hays High sweeps Abilene

Hays Daily News

The Hays High girls basketball team used a 15-0 run in the first half to gain separation from Abilene en route to a 38-22 road win on Tuesday.

Abilene led 7-2 early before the Indians unleashed the big run to take a 20-9 halftime lead.

Hays, which moved to 6-11 on the season, knocked down seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half.

Jersey Johnson led the Indians with 11 points. Carly Lang, Maia Lummus, Morgan Engel and Caroline Robben added six points apiece.

Abby Lillard paced Abilene (3-12) with 14.

Hays High boys 59, Abilene 45

The unbeaten and top-ranked Indians led from start to finish against Abilene, ranked No. 10 in 4A.

Jace Linenberger paced the Indians with 23 points. Dalyn Schwarz and Carson Kieffer added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Hays, now 17-0, led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and took a 29-20 lead into the break. The Indians maintained an 11-point lead heading into the final frame and remained in firm control.

Hays High will play at Garden City on Friday.