FHSU volleyball opens spring slate at home

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State volleyball team opens its spring schedule Sunday with two matches inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers will open the day against Emporia State at 1 p.m. before facing off with Newman at 5 p.m.

No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney will also be in Hays, facing off with the same two teams in reverse order at the same time.

Fan attendance will be permitted inside the Coliseum in a reduced capacity. All fans will be seated upstairs due to the two-court setup. Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when appropriate, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking.

Tickets for the full day cost $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children K-12. Current FHSU students get in FREE with their Tiger Card.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 fall NCAA Division II National Championships and the ensuing cancellation of the fall MIAA season, the league coaches made the decision to play a shortened schedule in the spring. In addition, the coaches agreed each match has to have only one official, line judges do not have to be certified, a scorekeeper or libero tracker will not be present and official statistics will not be recorded.

The Tigers are currently slated to compete in 12 matches this spring before playing in the MIAA postseason tournament April 16-17. The conference was split into two divisions, with teams playing an eight-game schedule in their own division. Teams were then provided flexibility in scheduling additional matches that best fit their needs. FHSU is in the North Division with Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney, Northwest Missouri and Washburn.

Fort Hays State will play each division rival twice, once at home and once on the road. Additional home dates include March 12 against Missouri Western, March 13 against Northwest Missouri State, April 1 against Nebraska-Kearney and April 2 against Washburn.

The Tigers return six players that played the last time FHSU faced off with outside competition 463 days ago, including two All-MIAA performers in Delaney Humm and Isabelle Reynolds. Sunday will be the first time seven newcomers hit the court, including four transfers and three freshmen.