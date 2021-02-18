FHSU's Hart earns second MIAA Athlete of the Week honor

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State freshman high jumper Alexandra Hart earned her second MIAA Field Athlete of the Week honor after breaking her own school record last week, announced Wednesday (Feb. 17) by the league office.

Hart won the high jump competition at the Ichabod Invitational Saturday (Feb. 13) in Topeka, Kan. after clearing the 5-10.5 bar on her third and final attempt. After breaking a 14-year-old record two weeks ago, the Rolla, Kan. native improved her mark by .75 inches, moving into sole possession of first place on the NCAA Division II national performance chart. The jump is also the facility record inside Washburn's Indoor Athletic Facility.

She also posted a personal-best mark in the long jump, placing ninth with a leap of 17-5.5.

Hart has competed in the high jump four time this season and has finished first each time.

Fort Hays State track and field will wrap up the indoor regular season Friday (Feb. 19) at the Loper Tune-Up in Kearney, Neb. before returning to Topeka for the MIAA Indoor Championships at the end of the month (Feb. 27-28).