Hays High's Zimmerman sub-state runner-up

Hays High sophomore Sarah Zimmerman was the runner-up in the girls Division I wrestling sub-state 109-pound weight class on Friday at Wichita Heights.

Zimmerman (25-4) qualified for the Class 6A-5A state tournament on Thursday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Zimmerman went 2-1 on the day and pinned two opponents before getting pinned by Wichita North's Dialeen French in the final.

Hays High's Halle Lohmeyer placed fifth at 143 pounds in sub-state.