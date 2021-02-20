Tiger baseball comes up short on Opening Day

FHSU Sports Information

DENVER — The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped a pair of contests against MSU Denver on Opening Day Friday, falling 16-10 and 7-2. The Tigers totaled 17 hits on the day, including 12 in the opener, but the Roadrunners erupted for eight home runs to power their way to the sweep.

Due to impending weather late Saturday into Sunday, the teams were scheduled to wrap up the series with another doubleheader Saturday.

Corbin Truslow tallied a team-best four hits on the day, including a two-run home run in game two. Jacob Bouzide added three hits in his first game as a Tiger, finishing the day 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI.

Game 1 - MSU Denver 16, Fort Hays State 10

The Roadrunners started the season off strong, clubbing six home runs in the first game of the year. After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Fort Hays State took its first lead of the season in the third inning behind three hits and two errors.

MSU Denver battled back in front with four runs in the bottom half of the third, including three runs coming across with two outs. Fort Hays State tacked on three more in the fourth, including an RBI single from Bouzide and a two-RBI double from Tyler Olson.

The Roadrunners tied things up at 7-7 in the fifth before pushing across six runs on four home runs in the sixth. The Tigers closed the gap to three with a trio of runs in the seventh thanks to back-to-back doubles from Drake Angeron and Conner Kessler and a two-run home run from Grant Schmidt.

MSU Denver added three more runs down the stretch while holding the Tigers scoreless over the last two frames. Trailing 16-10, the Tigers loaded the bases with just one out before the Roadrunners ended the game with a double play.

Bouzide finished the game 3-for-3 in his first game as a Tiger, scoring two runs and driving in two more. Schmidt, Truslow and Olson all added two hits.

Hunter Parker made the start for the Tigers, allowing five runs on six hits over 3.0 innings while striking out four. Jacob Ensz (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on five hits over 2.0 innings of work. Ensz struck out two batters.

Game 2 - MSU Denver 7, Fort Hays State 2 (7 innings)

Fort Hays State jumped out to an early lead with Truslow's two-run home run in the first inning, but the Roadrunners fought back for five runs over the first two innings while holding the Tigers scoreless over the final six frames.

After allowing four two-out runs in the second inning, starter Zach Berg (0-1) settled down to toss three scoreless frames. The righty struck out five over 5.0 innings of work, allowing five runs on nine hits.

The Tigers tallied five hits in the nightcap, including a 2-for-3 game from Truslow. Schmidt, Traelon Yarbrough and Griffin Brunson also collected base hits.