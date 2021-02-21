Gavin Meyers earns sub-state championship; Zimmerman also headed to 5A state

Hays Daily News

Hays High's Gavin Meyers remained unbeaten and captured a Class 5A sub-state championship on Saturday in Goddard.

The 220-pound junior went 3-0 on the day. In the final, he pinned his Noah Redcorn of Wichita Kapaun at 1:37 of the first period.

Meyers will take a 23-0 record into Friday's Class 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.

He will be joined by Hays freshman Harley Zimmerman at state. Zimmerman placed second at 126 pounds in sub-state.

Meyers, ranked No. 2, opened sub-state with a pin of Bishop Carroll's Henry Buresh in just 42 seconds. He took a 6-2 win over Ashton Ngo of Andover in the semifinal before pinning Redcorn.

Zimmerman (18-5) pinned Emporia's David Tucker in the third period and then beat LaShawn Blick 7-3 in the semifinal. He took a 9-0 loss to Valley Center's Alyeus Craig in the final.