TMP-Marian basketball sweeps SE-Saline

The Salina Journal and Hays Daily News

GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline's girls took a one-point lead to the fourth quarter Saturday against Thomas More Prep-Marian, but the Monachs overtook the Trojans in the final frame to earn a 39-36 win at the Southeast gym.

Southeast led 25-19 at halftime, but scored just 11 points after intermission as TMP rallied for the victory. The Monarchs improved to 16-3, while Southeast fell to 12-6.

TMP got six fourth-quarter points from Emilee Lane and outscored the Trojans 11-7 over the final eight minutes.

Lane led all scorers with 19 points for TMP, with Sophia Balthazor adding 14. Karsyn Schlesener had 12 points and Alaina Yianakopulos 10 for the Trojans.

The Monarch girls can clinch at least a share of the Mid-Continent League title with a win against Plainville at home on Tuesday.

TMP boys 78, Southeast of Saline 36

The TMP boys cruised to their seventh straight victory, moving to 16-4 on the season.

Jackson Schulte scored a game-high 26 points. He was joined in double figures by Lucas Lang (12), Kade Harris (11) and Dylan Werth (10).

The Monarchs outscored Southeast of Saline 22-11 in the first quarter and 19-9 in the second frame to take a 41-20 lead into halftime.

TMP then drained seven 3-pointers in the third quarter as the lead grew to 39. The fourth quarter was played under a continuous clock.

The TMP boys will finish the regular season on Tuesday at home against Plainville.