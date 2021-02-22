Hays Daily News

Edward J. Brummer, 88, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Solomon Valley Manor in Stockton, Kansas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Stockton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Vigil starting at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked memorials to go to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Solomon Valley Manor and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N First, Stockton, KS 67669. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com.