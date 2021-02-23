Tigers fall twice on Monday at Edmond Regional Festival

FHSU Sports Information

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fort Hays State Softball dropped a pair of games on Monday at the Edmond Regional Festival in the Oklahoma City area. The Tigers fell 4-0 to Oklahoma Baptist in their first contest of the day, then fell to No. 12 ranked Oklahoma Christian 6-1.

Oklahoma Baptist 4, Fort Hays State 0

Oklahoma Baptist did all of its damage in the third inning when it produced five of its seven hits in the game. Otherwise, Hailey Chapman held the Bison to just two hits in the six other innings combined. She finished with four runs allowed (three earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in a complete game effort.

The Tigers scratched out only two hits in the game, a double by Sara Breckbill in the fourth inning and a single by Lily Sale in the sixth. Kayleigh Jones held the Tiger lineup in check, tossing a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and just one walk allowed.

#12 Oklahoma Christian 6, Fort Hays State 1

Oklahoma Christian, ranked No. 12 in the nation, took an early 2-0 lead on its home field after one inning and added on to its lead with another pair of runs in the fourth. Down 4-0, the Tigers put a run on the board in the fifth on an RBI single by Terran Caldwell. Katie Adler and Lily Sale set up the scoring opportunities with singles to open the inning. Oklahoma Christian added its final two runs in the sixth inning, extending the lead to the final margin of five at 6-1.

Michaelanne Nelson started the game and pitched 3.2 innings before handing the ball to Hailey Chapman for the final 2.1. Nelson allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks, while striking out one. Chapman allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out four. Caldwell reached base three times for the Tigers with a pair of hits and a walk.

Kali Crandall picked up the win in the circle for Oklahoma Christian, going 6.0 innings in her start. She allowed six hits and three walks, while striking out five Tigers. Lauren King pitched the final inning for the Eagles with one strikeout, while allowing one hit.

The Tigers, now 2-6 on the season, return to action next weekend at the Washburn Invitational in Topeka, Kansas. The Tigers will play four contests, including two Saturday and two Sunday (Feb. 27-28).