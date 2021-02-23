FHSU's Jared Vitztum named MIAA player of week

Fort Hays State senior forward Jared Vitztum was named MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the week on Monday after leading the Tigers to a pair of victories against Lincoln and Central Missouri last week.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian product averaged a double-double for the week, amassing 47 points and 22 rebounds in the two wins combined. He was red hot from the field, hitting 18 of 23 attempts.

In the Tigers' 84-67 win on Thursday against Lincoln, Vitztum recorded his NCAA Division II-leading 11th double-double. He scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while also adding four assists.

He finished out the week with 23 points and eight rebounds in the Tigers' 84-48 victory over Central Missouri on Saturday. He went 9 of 9 from the field.

It was the second time this season Vitztum received the MIAA weekly honor, also earning the award back in mid-December.

Vitztum is averaging 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds for the 11-9 Tigers, winners of seven of their last eight games heading into Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. matchup with Missouri Western at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

"He's playing at a high level, obviously," FHSU coach Mark Johnson said of Vitztum. "Shooting the ball a little bit more like he did last year, getting to every rebound. On defense, Saturday he was being more aggressive. I think our whole team is feeding off that."