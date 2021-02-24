TMP's Jackson Schulte hits 1,000-point milestone

The timing and setting proved perfect for a big-time milestone for Thomas More Prep-Marian senior guard Jackson Schulte.

In Tuesday's regular-season finale at Al Billinger Fieldhouse, Schulte eclipsed 1,000 career points during the Monarchs' 64-30 win over Plainville.

After entering the game 12 points away from the feat, Schulte surpassed the mark after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half. TMP coach Bill Meagher called a timeout at the first opportunity, allowing the crowd to acknowledge the achievement.

Schulte said he enjoyed sharing the moment with the TMP crowd and his teammates, who one by one congratulated him.

"It was fun," Schulte said. "It's been a dream of mine since I was in kindergarten. I grew up in Missouri, seeing all the 1,000-point scorers do their thing. Just being able to accomplish it was really fun, and getting the crowd involved was a lot of fun."

Meagher said it was a special moment for the team to take part in.

"It's awesome to see his teammates excited about that," he said. "You don't get there by yourself. You get there with a lot of good passes, a lot of good defense, a lot of buddies that are playing with you for a lot of years. It's just awesome. It's a team thing as well as an individual accomplishment."

It also provided a special father-son moment.

Schulte's father, TMP athletic director Troy Schulte, was courtside when Jackson hit the mark, and the two shared a hug during the timeout.

"He's been taking me to the gym since I was a little boy," Jackson Schulte said. "He's been a coach for 20 years and he tells me all the stuff I do wrong and tells me all the stuff I do good. I owe it all to him. I couldn't have done it without him. It was really special."

Schulte and fellow senior guard Lucas Lang have helped spearhead a strong year for the Monarchs, who will enter sub-state with a 17-4 record.

"Coach told me and Lucas at the beginning of the season that our role was going to be to score the ball, so that's what we try to do," Schulte said. "And if we're having a tough time scoring, we try to get other people to score."

"Those two just do an incredible job of being leaders on the floor and in the locker room," Meagher said of Schulte and Lang.

Schulte led TMP with 17 points against Plainville, while Kade Harris and Dylan Werth added 11 and 10, respectively.

The Monarchs led Plainville 35-17 at halftime. The Cardinals cut it to 13 early in the third quarter but TMP pulled away with an 18-2 run. The fourth quarter was played with a continuous clock after TMP opened up a 30-point lead.

"You got to credit coach (Chris) Drees and his guys," Meagher said of the Cardinals. "Plainville has a lot of pride. They play incredibly tough. They have great athletes. ... (Drees) is going to have them ready every single time they play.

"I thought this was a regular Plainville program deal tonight. They played incredibly tough and made it hard on us. Over time, we were able to stretch it and finish it at the end."

The Monarchs will be the No. 1 seed in the Norton 3A sub-state. They will meet Beloit next Tuesday in the first round at TMP. TMP takes an eight-game win streak into the postseason.

"Coach always tell us it's not good to peak at the beginning of the season or mid-season. You want to peak at the end of the season," Schulte said. "I think we're getting there."