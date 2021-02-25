Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling area preview

The Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling tournament begins at noon on Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Here's a rundown of the area competitors.

Atwood-Rawlins County Buffaloes

152 — Eddie Hansen (31-13)

195 — Cyrus Green (29-7)

Notes — Hansen is ranked No. 5. He took third at sub-state after losing to No. 1-ranked Aiden Amrein of Hill City in the final.

Green, ranked No. 4, was the sub-state runner-up, taking a 5-0 decision loss to Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt in the final.

Ellis Railroaders

106 — Mason Younger (32-3)

170 — Konnor Pfeifer (37-5)

Notes — Younger, a freshman, reached the sub-state final after pinning Hill City's Carter Underhill in the semifinal, before dropping a 4-3 decision to Hoxie’s Tate Weimer in the final. Younger is ranked No. 3.

Pfeifer placed fifth last year at 160 pounds. He took third at sub-state last week at 170 and enters the tournament ranked No. 4.

Hill City Ringnecks

106 — Carter Underhill (31-3)

113 — Kaleb Atkins (35-9)

132 — Aidan Hockman (21-11)

152 — Aiden Amrein (38-1)

160 — Ayden Nickelson (22-10)

182 — Jayce Hamel (28-3)

285 — Thayn Walt (23-12)

Notes — The Ringnecks are ranked No. 2 as a team. They were runner-up at sub-state behind Hoxie.

Top-ranked Amrein, a freshman, was the 152-pound sub-state champion, taking a 6-2 decision over Norton’s Garrett Urban in the final.

Hockman, Hamel, Nickelson also made the sub-state finals in their respective classes.

Six Ringnecks are ranked — Amrein (No. 1), Underhill (No. 4), Atkins (No. 3), Hockman (No. 5), Nickelson (No. 2) and Hamel (No. 2).

Hoxie Indians

106 — Tate Weimer (34-9)

113 — Wayne Shepard (36-8)

120 — Carson Ochs (35-7)

126 — Dayton Bell (37-4)

132 — Drew Bell (41-0)

138 — Drew Bretz (40-3)

145 — Derek Johnson (40-0)

160 — Aidan Baalman (43-0)

285 — Brandon Baker (29-5)

Notes — After finishing runner-up to Norton for the team title a year ago, the Indians enter as heavy favorites this year.

Hoxie brings two 2020 state champions back to Hays in Drew Bell and Johnson. Bell moved up to 132 after winning the 126 crown last year and Johnson moved up to 145 after his 132-pound championship a year ago.

Aidan Baalman took third last year at 152 pounds.

Shepard, Drew Bell, Johnson and Baalman are all ranked No. 1 heading into state.

The Indians had five sub-state champions in Shepard, Ochs, Drew Bell, Johnson and Baalman. Dayton Bell and Drew Bretz took second while Baker was third.

Norton Bluejays

126 — Kolton Field (31-2)

152 — Garrett Urban (35-7)

220 — Gavin Sproul (33-2)

Team notes — Field moved up a class after winning state last year at 120 as a sophomore, helping Norton win last year’s team championship. He’s ranked No. 1 at 126.

Field and Sproul were sub-state champions while Urban took second. Sproul is ranked No. 2 at 220 while Urban is No. 4 at 152.

Oakley Plainsmen

138 — Eric Cain (32-3)

195 — Jonathan Temaat (22-13)

220 — Christian Koch (220)

285 — Ivan Jirak (26-13)

Notes — Cain was state runner-up at 138 last year. He’s ranked No. 1 this year. He earned a 1-0 decision win over Hoxie’s Drew Bretz in the sub-state final.

Jirak took second sub-state, losing to defending heavyweight champion Tra Barrientes in the final.

Koch is ranked No. 6 at 220.

Oberlin-Decatur Red Devils

120 — Lukas Zodrow (22-18)

138 — Reece Grafel (31-9)

182 — Uehlin (32-6)

Notes — Grafel and Uehlin each took third in sub-state. Uehlin is ranked No. 3 at 182 while Grafel is fourth at 138.

Phillipsburg Panthers

220 — Brock Buresh (21-14)

Notes — Buresh took third place in sub-state with a pin over Oakley’s Christian Koch. He is ranked No. 4 at 220.

Plainville Cardinals

120 — Logan Normandin (27-11)

145 — Gabe Kerns (28-16)

170 — Ben Hansen (34-5)

Notes — Normandin was runner-up at sub-state, losing a 6-2 decision to Hoxie’s Carson Ochs in the final. Normandin and Hansen are ranked No. 5 in their respective divisions.

Russell Broncos

138 — Jacob Windholz (26-6)

Notes — Windholz is ranked fifth at 138 pounds.

Stockton Tigers

132 — Leighton Colburn (25-11)

Notes — Colburn took fourth at 132 at sub-state.

Sylvan-Lucas Mustangs

285 — Tra Barrientes (27-0)

Notes — Barrientes is the defending 285-pound champion. He’s ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds.

He dominated in sub-state, pinning all three opponents to move to 27-0. He needed just seven seconds to win the final match.