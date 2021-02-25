Division II state girls wrestling area preview

Hays Daily News

Atwood-Rawlins County Buffaloes

138 — Kaileigh Morrison (9-6)

Notes — Morrison took fourth at sub-state.

Colby Eagles

115 — Kathie Chavez (21-8)

120 — Amanda Jaeger (13-16)

Notes — Jaeger was runner-up at sub-state while Chavez took third.

Chavez is ranked No. 5 at 115 and Jaeger is No. 6 at 120.

Ellis Railroaders

126 — Haley Cranwell (22-4)

143 — Kaydawn Haag (27-3)

Notes — Haag is looking to can an impressive freshman year with a state championship. She won a thrilling 11-8 sub-state final against defending state champion Livia Swift from Pratt.

Haag is ranked No. 1, and Swift is No. 2. Haag is 2-1 against Swift.

Cranwell made the sub-state final before beating losing in the final to Winfield’s Mikayla Konrade. Cranwell is ranked third.

Hoxie Indians

132 — Marissa Porsch (40-1)

Notes — Porsch is eyeing a state championship, entering the tournament ranked No. 2 behind Marysville’s Elise Rose.

She took a 10-0 major decision over Augusta’s Jill High in the sub-state final.

Oakley Plainsmen

101 — CItori Bosserman (24-1)

120 — Mikyah Cain (23-4)

235 — Jaylyn Moore (5-12)

Notes — Bosserman and Cain were both sub-state champs. Bosserman took a 4-1 decision over Hoisington’s Sheena Gocela, while Cain beat Colby’s Amanda Jaeger by pin.

Bosserman is ranked No. 1 at 101 and Cain in No. 3 at 120. Moore took third at sub-state.

Phillipsburg Panthers

126 — Isabella Keesee (15-9)

Notes — Keesee took fourth at sub-state.

Plainville Cardinals

120 — Caxton Smyth (11-10)

Notes — Smith placed fourth at sub-state.

Smith Center Lady Red

191 — Sierra Lanning (16-6)

Notes — Lanning is ranked No. 6 at 191 pounds. She took third at sub-state.

WaKeeney Trego Golden Eagles

143 — Sydney Boyle (25-6)

Notes — Boyle, ranked No. 3 at 143, took third at sub-state.