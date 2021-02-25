FHSU's Holman earns MIAA track honor

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fort Hays State sprinter Lyric Holman was named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week after improving her NCAA Division II provisional mark in the 60m dash last week, announced Wednesday by the league office.

The junior won the 60m dash at the Loper Tune-Up last Friday (Feb. 19) with a personal-best time of 7.63. Holman now ranks first in the MIAA in the event and moved up to 15th on the national performance chart. After shaving .02 off her previous PR, the Junction City, Kan. native is now just two-hundredths of a second shy of the program record.

Holman will look to stay on top of the MIAA and take home a conference championship this weekend (Feb. 27-28) when the Tigers compete in the 2021 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Topeka.