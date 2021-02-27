FHSU football announces dates for spring activities

FHSU Sports Information

Fort Hays State football will have three dates this spring where it collaborates with other NCAA Division II teams for scrimmages/practices. The Tigers will be at home for two of the three dates, hosting Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 6 and Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 20. The Tigers will go to Colorado School of Mines on April 10. Start time for all three dates is 3 pm.

Formats of the activities on each date will be determined by the coaching staffs of both programs. The public is welcome to attend the home dates at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The Colorado School of Mines Athletic Department will determine the fan limitations set on the April 10th date in Golden, Colorado.

Each event is subject to change based on weekly COVID-19 testing of each program involved.

Ticket prices for the home dates will be $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. FHSU students get in FREE by presenting their valid Tiger ID card. Tickets will be available at the Lewis Field Stadium gate. There is no advance purchasing available.

Tailgating prior to the two home events at Lewis Field Stadium this spring is prohibited in compliance with the COVID-19 precautions set in place by Fort Hays State University. All fans in attendance are required to wear masks and social distance throughout the stadium.