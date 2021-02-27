Oakley's Citori Bosserman wins title at 101

SALINA — Oakley sophomore Citori Bosserman lived up to her No. 1 ranking at 101 pounds to claim her first state title.

It was a major accomplishment for Bosserman, who did not qualify for state as a freshman.

With only one loss on the season, Bosserman won all three of her matches by decision, including a 5-3 win over Fort Scott's Nicole Montojo in the championship.

"I've done a lot better (with) my feet and on top," Bosserman said. "I've been doing a lot of camps and coach Levi (Younkin) helped me a lot, get better and learning some new things."

Bosserman's lone setback on the season was a loss to Great Bend's Breckyn Elliott. The two met three times during the regular season with Bosserman winning the last two in overtime.

Knowing that she's won a state championship as an underclassman, there's still more work to do if she wants to repeat in 2022.

"Just need to learn a lot of better things and more controlling and getting smoother with my moves and my technique," Bosserman said.

Ellis' Haag second at 143

Ellis' Keydawn Haag and Pratt's Livia Swift had met three times prior to the 143-pound championship match.

Haag knew that to win a championship in her first state appearance she had to beat Swift for a second straight week. But after losing to Haag in the sub-state finals Swift turned the tables with a 4-2 decision in the finals.

Haag said she was glad to place and getting up on the board at Ellis and being part of history as a state placer.

"I definitely got on the board," Haag said. "I'm going to get higher next year for sure. (I will) definitely be more confident in my shots and know my level and know I can be there. I'm there, I just need to finish it."

Hoxie's Porsch third at 132

Marissa Porsch entered the tournament ranked second in the state at 132 pounds with a 40-1 record. But a semifinal loss to Mission Valley's Hope Blake cost her a shot at the championship.

She did bounce back and placed third with a second-period pin over Silver Lake's Ellington Hogle.