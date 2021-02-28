Class 3-2-1A boys state wrestling tournament results
At Gross Memorial Coliseum
Team scores
Hoxie 154, Hill City 84, Eureka 61, Norton 54.5, Silver Lake 52, Beloit 50, Republic County 47, Osage City 46, Marysville 40, Hoisington 35, Oakley 32.5, Rossville 30, Wellsville 30, Plainville 26.5, Whitewater Remington 26, Jayhawk-Linn 25, Uniontown 24, Cimarron 22, Atchison County 20, Oberlin 19, Council Grove 18, Mission Valley 18, Southeast of Saline 18, Minneapolis 18, Erie 18, Rawlins County 16, Caney Valley 16, Marion 16, Humboldt 14, Kingman 14, Riley County 12, West Elk 11, Wabaunsee 11, Douglass 10, Ellis 9, Flint Hills 9, Stafford 9, Pleasant Ridge 7, Chase County 6, Fredonia 6, Sabetha 6, Phillipsburg 5, Hillsboro 4.
Championship results
106 — White, Jayhawk Linn, maj. dec. Weimer, Hoxie, 12-3. 113 — Fredrickson, Marysville, pinned Stanton, Caney Valley, 2:03. 120 — Wright, Whitewater-Remington, pinned, VanValkenburgm 1:36. 126 — Field, Norton, pinned Bell, Hoxie, 39-5. 132 — Bell, Hoxie, pinned Scholz, Atchison County, 0:05. 138 — Bretz, Hoxie, dec. Cain, Oakley, 6-4. 145 — Johnson, Hoxie, dec. Hurla, Rossville, 3-1. 152 — Eck, Uniontown, pinned, Escareno, Eurekam 2:55. 160 — Lowe, Eureka, dec. Baalman, Hoxie, 5-3. 170 — Prochaska, Beloit, maj. dec Rodriguez, 17-9. 182 — Ball, Hoisington, pinned Hamel, Hill City, 1:49. 195 — Seabolt, Cimarron dec. Palic, Marion, 3-0. 220 — Sproul, Norton, dec. Lott, Marysville, 9-3. 285 — Whalen, Osage City pinned Parker, 2:17.
Third-place results
106 — Underhill, Hill City, dec. Drayton Kennedy, 12-3. 113 — Atkins, Hill City, dec. Shepard, Hoxie, 9-4. 120 — Normandin, Plainville, dec. Connor Hughes, 6-0. 126 — Talkington, Republic County dec. Thelwell, 5-4. 132 — Hockman, Hill City dec. Rakestraw, Silver Lake, 2-0. 138 — Allen, Silver Lake over Reynolds, Douglass, inj. 145 — Schriener, Kingman dec. Collins, Osage City, SV 7-5. 152 — Amrein, Hill City, pinned Sam Twombly, Rossville, 3:10. 160 — Kadel, Beloit, dec. Hubert, Republic County, 4-3. 170 — Kruger, Silver Lake, dec. Hansen, Plainviile, 9-4. 182 — Uehlin, Oberlin, dec. Walker, Beloit, 5-1. 195 — Cyrus Green, Atwood, pinned Baccus, Minneapolis, 1:40. 220 — Beeson, Republic, pinned Koch, Oakley, 3:14. 285 — Stephens, Wellsville, pinned, Watts, Humboldt, 3:56.
Fifth-place results
106 — Coble, West Elk, dec. Kennedy, 12-6. 113 — Ball, Hosington, pinned Johnson, Minneapolis, 3:33. 120 — Wilburn, Pleasant Ridge dec. Ochs, Hoxie. 126 — Collins, Osage City, pinned Trint Rogers, Chase County, 3:07. 132 — Young, Stafford, pinned, Heady, Erie, 1:45. 138 — Grafel, Oberlin, dec. Elliott, Wellsville, 14-12. 145 — Harrison, dec. Bachman, SV, 5-3. 152 — Urban, Norton, pinned Mumpower, Wabaunsee, 2:01. 160 — Wallin, Wabaunsee, pinned Bird, Wellsville, 3:24. 170 -- Pfeifer, Ellis, dec. Hermann, Sabetha, 5-0. 182 — VandeVelde, Silver Lake, dec. Claibourn, Fredonia, 4-2. 195 — Teamaat Oakley, dec. Gillen, Silver Lake, 6-0. 220 — Girty, Flint Hills, pinned, Buresh, Phillipsburg, 2:43. 285 — Walt, Hill City, pinned Hoxie City, 2:55.