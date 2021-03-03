Tiger women net six conference honors; Hobbs, Randall first team

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After locking up its third regular season MIAA Championship, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team received six All-MIAA awards, announced Wednesday by the league office before the start of the 2021 MIAA Championship Tournament.

Head coach Tony Hobson earned his fourth MIAA Coach of the Year honor, while seniors Jaden Hobbs and Whitney Randall were both first team All-MIAA selections. Cydney Bergmann was listed on the MIAA All-Defensive team in addition to receiving honorable mention All-MIAA honors. Freshman Olivia Hollenbeck joined Bergmann on the honorable mention list.

It is the first time the Tigers have had multiple first team all-conference selections since 1994-95 (Kris Osthoff & Kristin Wiebe).

Jaden Hobbs was a first team selection after earning third team honors last season. The senior led the league and ranked third in the country with 133 assists this season, averaging 6.0 per game, 11th-best in DII. She is on pace to break the school record of 5.4 assist per game. Hobbs scored an average of 14.6 points per game, ranking 11th in the league, while hitting 47.2 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from behind the arc. She drained 59 3-pointers during the regular season (2.7 per game), second-most in Division II. The Alva, Okla. native also led the league in assist/turnover ratio at 3.33, good for third-best in the country. She led the team and ranked third in the conference with an average of 2.2 steals per contest. Hobbs scored in double figures 18 times and recorded four double-doubles after distributing at least 10 assists four times. She hit three or more 3-pointers in 11 different games.

Whitney Randall earned first team honors after leading the team with an average of 16.0 points per game, seventh-best in the MIAA. She scored in double figures 20 times out of 22 games, including five games with at least 20 points. Her 29 points against Missouri Western (2/25) were the most in a single game for a Tiger and seventh-most in a single game in the league this season. Randall added 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, including one double-double. She hit at least three 3-pointers in five different games. The senior ranked fourth among qualifying players with a field-goal percentage of 45.1 percent. Her 130 field goals made rank 21st in Division II. It is Randall's first All-MIAA honor.

Bergmann earned a spot on the All-Defensive team in addition to honorable mention accolades after an impressive junior season. The guard scored 7.9 points per game and grabbed 5.5 rebounds each night, second-most on the team. Bergmann tallied eight blocks and 19 steals while playing lock-down defense on some of the top players in the conference all season long. She hit 47.4 percent of her shots from the floor and 75 percent from the line. The Concordia, Kan. native scored in double figures seven times and averaged 25.9 minutes per game, third-most on the team. Bergmann is the ninth Tiger to earn MIAA All-Defensive team honors and the first since current assistant coach Paige Lunsford in 2015-16.

Hollenbeck was one of just five freshman honored with All-MIAA status this season. The Lincoln, Neb. native ranked third on the team with 9.0 points per game, including eight games with at least 10 points. She recorded one double-double while eclipsing 10 rebounds in two different contests. The 6-3 forward blocked 41 shots on the year, including six games with at least three blocks. added 18 steals on the defensive end. Hollenbeck added 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while hitting a team-high 54.7 percent from the floor. She is the first Tiger freshman to earn All-MIAA honors since Kate Lehman in 2011-12.

2021 MIAA Postseason Awards

Player of the Year - Tre'Zure Jobe - Emporia State, Sophomore

Defensive Player of the Year - Morgan VanHyfte - Central Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year - Molly Hartnett - Northwest Missouri

Coach of the Year - Tony Hobson - Fort Hays State

2021 MIAA All-Defensive Team

Cydney Bergmann - Fort Hays State, Junior

Tre'Zure Jobe - Emporia State, Sophomore

Brooke Rayner - Central Oklahoma, Junior

Kelsey Sanger - Nebraska Kearney, Senior

Madi Stokes - Missouri Southern, Sophomore

Morgan VanHyfte - Central Missouri, Senior

[Reflects tie in voting]

2021 All-MIAA First-Team

Nija Collier - Central Missouri, Senior

Jaden Hobbs - Fort Hays State, Senior

Tre'Zure Jobe - Emporia State, Sophomore*

Kelsey Johnson - Central Oklahoma, Senior

Whitney Randall - Fort Hays State, Senior

* denotes unanimous selection

2021 All-MIAA Second-Team

Elisa Backes - Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Hunter Bentley - Washburn, Senior

Kaylee Damitz - Pittsburg State, Junior

Tristan Gegg - Pittsburg State, Junior

Olivia Nelson - Central Missouri, Freshman

2021 All-MIAA Third-Team

Brooke Carlson - Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Graycen Holden - Central Missouri, Freshman

Fredricka Sheats - Emporia State, Senior

Haley Simental - Nebraska Kearney, Graduate

Carley Turnbull - Missouri Southern, Senior

2021 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri - Gigi McAtee - Senior

Central Oklahoma - Jaci Little - Sophomore, Brooke Rayner - Junior

Emporia State - Ehlaina Hartman - Freshman, Karsen Schultz - Junior

Fort Hays State - Cydney Bergmann - Junior, Olivia Hollenbeck - Freshman

Lincoln - Niyah Jackson - Sophomore

Missouri Southern - Madi Stokes - Sophomore

Nebraska Kearney - Klaire Kirsch - Junior

Northeastern State - Zaria Collins - Sophomore, Cenia Hayes - Senior

Northwest Missouri - Molly Hartnett - Freshman, Mallory McConkey - Senior

Rogers State - Samariah Thompson - Junior

Washburn - Nuria Barrientos - Junior