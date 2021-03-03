Vitztum named first-team All-MIAA; Hammeke freshman of year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jared Vitztum and Kaleb Hammeke of Fort Hays State Men's Basketball were named to the 2021 All-MIAA men's basketball team, released on Wednesday. Vitztum is a first team selection, while Hammeke is the conference's Freshman of the Year and an honorable mention selection to the team.
Vitztum went into the final game of the season averaging a double-double and finished the year at 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
The TMP-Marian product led NCAA Division II in double-doubles during the regular season with 12, one better than Anthony Pittman of West Virginia State. He led the MIAA in rebounds per game and led NCAA Division II in total rebounds with 218 in 22 games played.
Vitztum scored in double figures 19 times and produced a career-high 32 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime win at Missouri Southern. He scored 20 or more points 11 times and pulled down 10 or more rebounds in 12 contests. Vitztum ranked seventh in the MIAA for scoring average during the regular season.
Hammeke finished the season leading the Tigers in assists with 99, averaging 4.5 per game. He ranked sixth in the MIAA in helpers per game. He was also one of three Tigers to finish with a scoring average in double figures with 10.7 points per game.
Hammeke tied for second on the team in rebounding, averaging 3.3 per game. He is the second Tiger to receive the MIAA Freshman of the Year award, joining Craig Nicholson who received the honor in 2013. He was the only freshman listed on the All-MIAA Men's Basketball Team this season.
Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Defensive Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Freshman of the Year – Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State
Coach of the Year – Ben McCollum – Northwest Missouri
2021 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyrell Carroll – Missouri Western, Junior
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
Ryan Hawkins – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Cam Potts – Lincoln, Senior
2021 All-MIAA First-Team
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
Ryan Hawkins – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Cam Martin – Missouri Southern, Senior
Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior
2021 All-MIAA Second-Team
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyrell Carroll – Missouri Western, Junior
Jumah'Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior
Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Sevon Witt – Lincoln, Sophomore
2021 All-MIAA Third-Team
Bobby Arthur-Williams – Pittsburg State, Graduate
Quinton Drayton – Lincoln, Junior
Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior
Stan Scott – Missouri Southern, Senior
2021 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri – Cameron Hunter – Senior
Central Oklahoma – Cam Givens – Junior
Emporia State – Austin Downing – Senior
Fort Hays State – Kaleb Hammeke – Freshman
Lincoln – Cam Potts – Senior
Missouri Western – Caleb Bennett – Junior, Will Eames – Sophomore, Reese Glover - Sophomore
Nebraska Kearney – Austin Luger – Senior, Jake Walker – Senior
Newman – Joel Boyce – Junior
Northeastern State – Trey Sampson – Junior
Northwest Missouri – Luke Waters – Sophomore
Pittsburg State – Quentin Hardrict, Jr. – Junior
Rogers State – Darraja Parnell – Senior, Brewster Peacock – Senior
Washburn – Jonny Clausing – Junior, Jalen Lewis – Junior