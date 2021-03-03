Vitztum named first-team All-MIAA; Hammeke freshman of year

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jared Vitztum and Kaleb Hammeke of Fort Hays State Men's Basketball were named to the 2021 All-MIAA men's basketball team, released on Wednesday. Vitztum is a first team selection, while Hammeke is the conference's Freshman of the Year and an honorable mention selection to the team.

Vitztum went into the final game of the season averaging a double-double and finished the year at 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

The TMP-Marian product led NCAA Division II in double-doubles during the regular season with 12, one better than Anthony Pittman of West Virginia State. He led the MIAA in rebounds per game and led NCAA Division II in total rebounds with 218 in 22 games played.

Vitztum scored in double figures 19 times and produced a career-high 32 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime win at Missouri Southern. He scored 20 or more points 11 times and pulled down 10 or more rebounds in 12 contests. Vitztum ranked seventh in the MIAA for scoring average during the regular season.

Hammeke finished the season leading the Tigers in assists with 99, averaging 4.5 per game. He ranked sixth in the MIAA in helpers per game. He was also one of three Tigers to finish with a scoring average in double figures with 10.7 points per game.

Hammeke tied for second on the team in rebounding, averaging 3.3 per game. He is the second Tiger to receive the MIAA Freshman of the Year award, joining Craig Nicholson who received the honor in 2013. He was the only freshman listed on the All-MIAA Men's Basketball Team this season.

Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Defensive Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Freshman of the Year – Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State

Coach of the Year – Ben McCollum – Northwest Missouri

2021 MIAA All-Defensive Team

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyrell Carroll – Missouri Western, Junior

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior

Ryan Hawkins – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Cam Potts – Lincoln, Senior

2021 All-MIAA First-Team

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior

Ryan Hawkins – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Cam Martin – Missouri Southern, Senior

Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior

2021 All-MIAA Second-Team

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyrell Carroll – Missouri Western, Junior

Jumah'Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior

Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Sevon Witt – Lincoln, Sophomore

2021 All-MIAA Third-Team

Bobby Arthur-Williams – Pittsburg State, Graduate

Quinton Drayton – Lincoln, Junior

Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior

Stan Scott – Missouri Southern, Senior

2021 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri – Cameron Hunter – Senior

Central Oklahoma – Cam Givens – Junior

Emporia State – Austin Downing – Senior

Fort Hays State – Kaleb Hammeke – Freshman

Lincoln – Cam Potts – Senior

Missouri Western – Caleb Bennett – Junior, Will Eames – Sophomore, Reese Glover - Sophomore

Nebraska Kearney – Austin Luger – Senior, Jake Walker – Senior

Newman – Joel Boyce – Junior

Northeastern State – Trey Sampson – Junior

Northwest Missouri – Luke Waters – Sophomore

Pittsburg State – Quentin Hardrict, Jr. – Junior

Rogers State – Darraja Parnell – Senior, Brewster Peacock – Senior

Washburn – Jonny Clausing – Junior, Jalen Lewis – Junior