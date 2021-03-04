Admission free for Tiger football event Saturday

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State spring football event with Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday is now free of admission for all ages. The teams will partake in a joint practice, starting at 3 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

Tickets will still be required for the event with Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 20. Prices for that event will be $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. FHSU students get in free by presenting their valid Tiger ID card. Tickets will be available at the Lewis Field Stadium gate.

Tailgating prior to the home events at Lewis Field Stadium this spring is prohibited in compliance with the COVID-19 precautions set in place by Fort Hays State University. All fans in attendance are required to wear masks and social distance throughout the stadium.

Formats of the activities on each date this spring are being determined by coaching staffs of both programs involved. Each event this spring is subject to change based on weekly COVID-19 testing of each program involved.

The Colorado School of Mines Athletic Department will determine the fan limitations set for FHSU's April 10th date in Golden, Colorado.