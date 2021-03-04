FHSU track and field picks up five all-region honors

FHSU Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS — Five Fort Hays State track and field student-athletes earned USTFCCCA All-Central Region honors, announced Tuesday (March 2) by the coaches association. Alexandra Hart and Lyric Holman were honored from the women's team, while Philip Landrum, Matthew Pieper and Ryan Stanley represented the men's team.

To earn all-region distinction, an individual must be one of the top-five individuals in each event from each region, in addition to each region's top-three relay teams. Schools from the MIAA, the Northern Sun and the Great American Conference are included in the Central Region.

Alexandra Hart earned the honor in her first collegiate season of competition. The freshman ranks first in the country in the high jump after clearing a school-record 5-10.5. She took home first place in the high jump competition five times in five tries, including winning the MIAA Championship last week. She will compete in the event at the NCAA DII Indoor National Championships March 11-13.

Lyric Holman earned her first all-region honor after breaking the school record in the 60m dash. She posted back-to-back times of 7.59 at the MIAA Championships, taking home the conference title last weekend. She will compete in her first national championship event next weekend.

Philip Landrum received his fourth all-region honor after running a personal-best 6.80 in the 60m dash at last weekend's MIAA Championships. The junior earned all-region status three times as a freshman, once indoors and in two outdoor events in 2019. He picked up All-MIAA honors for the third time this season with his third-place finish in the event last weekend.

Matthew Pieper picked up his first all-region award after breaking the school record in the heptathlon. He compiled 5,258 points while taking home first place at last week's MIAA Championships. He recorded personal-bests in six of the seven disciplines this season. The senior has qualified to compete at the NCAA Championships next weekend.

Ryan Stanley earned his third all-region honor this season after clearing a season-best 16-9.25 in the pole vault. He took home first place in six times this season and matched the top height in his seventh competition, but placed second at the MIAA Championships on a judge's decision. Stanley previously earned all-region status as a freshman outdoors in 2019 and as a sophomore indoors last season. The two-time All-American qualified for his third national meet this season.