Monarch boys reach state with 68-51 win over Minneapolis

By The Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament for the second time in three years. The Monarchs used a big second half to run away with a 68-51 victory over Minneapolis in Saturday’s championship game in Class 3A sub-state action at Norton.

TMP (20-4) will play at Hugoton (21-2) on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A season finale. Hugoton was a 59-54 winner over top seed Lakin on Saturday at the Larned sub-state for its 21st straight victory. TMP handed Hugoton its last loss, at the season-opening Hays City Shoot-Out. The state semifinals and championship game will be at Hutchinson. There will be no third-place game; each semifinal loser will receive a third-place trophy and medals.

The Monarchs led by six points at halftime Saturday, then outscored the Lions 27-11 in the third quarter to take a 56-34 lead. Minneapolis, playing in its first sub-state final since 2011, kept it close at halftime thanks to the scoring of senior forward Spencer Davidson, who netted 13 of his team-high 17 points before the break.

TMP sophomore big man Dylan Werth sat out the second quarter with foul trouble, but senior guard Jackson Schulte picked up the slack, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points before the break. Werth finished with 17 points, including 15 in the second half. Senior point guard Lucas Lang added 15 points.

