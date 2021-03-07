TMP girls fall to Phillipsburg in sub-state final

Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls basketball team came up short in their bid to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, falling to Phillipsburg 68-61 in a Class 3A sub-state title game in Norton.

The Phillipsburg girls, ranked No. 7 in 3A, are back at state after making the season finale for the first time in school history last year.

TMP (19-4) led 7-6 early before Phillipsburg (20-2) took the lead and never trailed after that. The Panthers were up 16-12 after the first quarter and 32-29 at halftime. The Monarchs, who trailed 52-46 entering the final period, got as close as four points twice in the fourth, including with under a minute left, but the Panthers made five free throws, including four from sophomore point guard Taryn Sides.

Sides led all scorers with 26 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. TMP placed four players in double figures, led by junior Emilee Lane’s 21 points. Senior Kyleigh Allen added 14 points in her final game, while junior Megan Hamel and sophomore Jaci VonLintel -- who made the start for injured junior Kassidi Yost -- both scored 10.