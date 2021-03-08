Area basketball roundup: Trego girls make state for third straight year

The WaKeeney-Trego girls are headed to the state tournament for the third straight season after taking a 55-42 win over Ellis in Saturday's Class 2A sub-state final in WaKeeney.

The 20-3 Golden Eagles, who finished in the final four last year before the rest of the tournament was cancelled, will play at Sterling (22-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be a rematch of the 2019 Class 2A semifinal. Sterling won that game before falling in the title game.

The matchup will feature two of the better players in Class 2A with Trego's Lili Shubert and Sterling's Kali Briar.

The Class 2A state semifinals and final will be played at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

The Golden Eagles, guided by first-year head coach Shelby Crawford, took just one loss during the Mid-Continent League regular season. Trego takes a 12-game win streak into the quarterfinal. Sterling's only loss on the season was to 3A qualifier Hugoton.

Stockton boys meet Ness City in 1A Division I quarterfinals

After knocking off top-seeded Berean Academy in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament last year, Stockton had to settle for a top-four finish after the final two days of tournament were canceled.

The Tigers will get the opportunity to compete for a title this year after edging Osborne 45-38 on the Bulldogs' home floor in Saturday's Class 1A Division I sub-state final.

Stockton (10-11) will play at Ness City (16-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals with the winner earning a spot in the semifinals at Dodge City's United Wireless Arena.

Ness City, just two years removed from a Class 2A championship, earned its second sub-state title in three years with a 67-60 win over Quinter at Ingalls on Saturday.

Senior Ethan Means averages 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for Stockton while Ness City is led by junior Taylor Cable, who puts up 20.5 points and 14.4 rebounds per contest.

Hoxie boys take care of Ellis

Unbeaten Hoxie held off MCL rival Ellis to reach the state tournament for the second straight year, taking a 62-53 over the Railroaders on Saturday in WaKeeney.

Hoxie, led by 7-footer Harlan Obioha, was set to face Sterling at 6 p.m. Monday in the Colby Community Building. Hoxie is 22-0 while Sterling enters with a 18-5 record. The winner will advance to the 2A semis in Bramlage Coliseum.

Check hdnews.net and Wednesday's print edition for a recap.

Osborne girls take down Oberlin

Trinity Lutters and Ava Stull each scored 17 points to lead Osborne to a 55-38 win over Oberlin in Saturday's Class 1A Division I sub-state title game in Osborne.

The Bulldogs (17-4) were set to play at Jetmore-Hodgeman County at 6 p.m. Monday.

Fast start propels Golden Plains girls

The Golden Plains girls jumped out to a big lead, outscoring St. Francis 15-5 in the first quarter and 11-2 in the second frame en route to a 42-30 victory in Saturday's Class 1A Division II sub-state final in Rexford.

Ashley Stoll led Golden Plains with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (22-0) were set to play Dighton (15-9) in Rexford at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the 1A Division II semis at Barton Community College in Great Bend.

Northern Valley, Wheatland-Grinnell meet in quarters

Winners of the 12 of their last 14 games, Northern Valley continued its late-season surge with a 64-48 win over Logan-Palco in Saturday's sub-state final in Rexford.

Northern Valley (13-9) will play Wheatland-Grinnell (15-6) at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's Class 1A Division II quarterfinal in Grainfield. The winner will advance to the semis in Great Bend.

The Thunderhawks made state with a 56-47 win over Tribune.