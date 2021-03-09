Area roundup: Golden Plains girls remain unbeaten, set for matchup with Central Plains
The Golden Plains girls basketball team is headed to the state semifinals for the seventh time in program history after notching a 57-45 win over Dighton on Tuesday in Rexford.
Ashley Stoll led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Kassie Miller added 16. Traci Cramer led Dighton with 16.
Golden Plains (24-0) is now set for a Class 1A Division II semifinal showdown with powerhouse Central Plains (21-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Barton Community College in Great Bend. The Oilers had won six straight championships and were the heavy favorites to win a seventh last season before the final two days of the state tournament were canceled.
Phillipsburg girls fall to Hugoton
At Hugoton, the Phillipsburg girls fell behind 30-22 at halftime and couldn't overtake the Eagles down the stretch, falling 52-47 in Monday's Class 3A quarterfinal.
Phillipsburg, co-Mid-Continent League regular-season champs with TMP-Marian, finished the season 20-3, led by sophomore guard Taryn Sides.
Hugoton (23-1) will meet Sabetha (22-2) in Thursday's 7 p.m. semifinal at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Osborne girls end season
The Osborne girls took a 53-41 loss on the road at Hodgeman County in Monday's Class 1A Division I quarterfinal in Jetmore.
The Bulldogs ended their season with a 17-5 record.
Hodgeman County (21-4) advances to face 23-0 Olpe at 3 p.m. at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.