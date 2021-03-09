FHSU softball announces schedule changes

FHSU Sports Information

Due to weather forecasted for the Warrensburg and Jefferson City, Missouri areas this weekend, Fort Hays State's MIAA doubleheaders at Central Missouri and Lincoln have been rescheduled for later dates.

The doubleheader with Lincoln in Jefferson City will now be on Friday, March 19 starting at 1 pm, and the doubleheader with Central Missouri in Warrensburg will be on Tuesday, April 13 starting at 1 pm.

The Tigers have a pair of non-conference games that were added after the start of the season that they will play next week on Tuesday (Mar. 16) at 1 and 3 pm in Shawnee, Oklahoma. FHSU will play Cameron University and Oklahoma Baptist that afternoon.

The new date with Lincoln on March 19 will now serve as the conference opener for the Tigers.