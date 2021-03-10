TMP boys keep rolling, head to 2A semis

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament on Tuesday night with an 82-67 win at Hugoton. The Monarchs will play Hesston on Friday in Hutchinson.

TMP (21-4) trailed 21-20 after the first quarter but took a 38-33 halftime lead. The Monarchs led 54-47 entering the final period and went on a 12-7 run to take a 66-54 lead. Hugoton (21-3) had to foul, and the Monarchs scored their final 16 points from the foul line, swishing 16-of-20 free throws down the stretch.

Senior guard Jackson Schulte led TMP with 24 points, and senior point guard Lucas Lang scored 19. Sophomore forward Dylan Werth had a double-double, with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and junior forward Jace Wentling added 11 points. Hugoton, which saw its 21-game winning streak come to an and, got a game-high 29 points from senior Sawyer Harper.

