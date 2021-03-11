Hillsboro boys hold off Lyndon in 2A semis

MANHATTAN — Out of sync and trying to fend off a Lyndon rally, the Hillsboro boys could have easily tightened up after seeing a 13-point lead shrink down to three early in the fourth quarter.

But the Trojans didn't succumb to the pressure, holding off Lyndon 51-46 at Bramlage Coliseum to move to the Class 2A title game against Wabaunsee at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hillsboro built a 34-21 lead early in the third quarter but the Tigers sliced it to five at the end of the third and crept within three early in the fourth after a bucket from Toby Miller capped off a 9-0 Tiger run.

However, Matthew Potucek stopped the bleeding for the Trojans with a bucket inside with 5:50 left to start a crucial 7-0 run that pushed the lead back to 10.

"I thought we got uncharacteristically out of sync, in terms of the shot selection we had for a little while," Hillsboro coach Darrel Knoll said. "We finally made one go down. We missed two or three layups that maybe would've changed everything. But (Potucek's bucket) was big. After that, I thought for the most part we settled down."

Lyndon had one more push in them but a 3-pointer from Brekyn Ratzlaff proved to be the dagger, giving the Trojans (22-3) a 10-point lead with 1:55 left.

"Just glad we made the shots we made. You know Lyndon's a really good team. They got some really good players and I thought for the most part we did a good job of defending them well," Knoll said. "They made plays too. It was a great game and just feel fortunate we won it."

Brekyn Ratzlaff led Hillsboro with 14 points while Grayson Ratzlaff added 11.

The game got off to an entertaining start, with Lyndon taking a 16-14 lead into the second quarter.

"I thought both teams were playing really well offensively, just moving the ball well making good passes and shooting the ball well," Knoll said.

Hillsboro dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 17-3 to lead 31-19 at the break.

"The second half, I think both teams were just getting after each other," Knoll said. "Sometimes you're trying so hard not to lose a game that you tighten up a little bit. I thought our guys did a good job of playing to win down the stretch."

Lyndon, making its first state appearance since 2013, was paced by Miles Kitselman's 18 points while Luke Detwiler added 11.

Wabaunsee took down top-seeded Hoxie 73-56 in Thursday's first semifinal. After starting the season 1-10, the Chargers have won 12 of 14 to move to 13-12 on the season.

"They're really red-hot right now," Knoll said. "Obviously they're playing great. ... They're a great team and we're going to have to be sharp on both sides of the ball and make sure we play our game. I thought the first half we played like ourselves. We play a full game like that, we'll be able to compete for it."

Lyndon ended its season with a 19-5 record. The Tigers lose three seniors in Detwiler, Kitselman and Nicolas Brooker.

HILLSBORO 51, LYNDON 45

Lyndon;16;3;14;12;—;45

Hillsboro;14;17;7;13;—;51

Lyndon (19-5)—Biggs 2-4 1-2 6, Detwiler 5-9 0-2 11, Miller 3-7 2-6 8, Kitselman 9-15 0-1 18, Massey 1-3 0-0 2, Bazil 0-0 0-0 0, Feuerborn 0-1 0-0 0, Bones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 3-11 45.

Hillsboro (22-3)—B.Ratzlaff 5-8 2-2 14, Boldt 1-2 0-2 2, Potucek 3-10 3-6 9, Reed 4-5 0-0 9, G.Ratzlaff 5-10 0-0 11, Wichert 2-2 2-2 6, Duell 0-3 0-0 0, Linnens 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 7-12 51.

3-point goals—L 2-10 (Biggs 1-3, Detwiler 1-3, Milelr 0-3, Kitselman 0-1), H 4-14 (B.Ratzlaff 2-3, Boldt 0-1, Potucek 0-2, Reed 1-1, G.Ratzlaff 1-4, Duell 0-2, Linnens 0-1). Rebounds—L 30 (Kitselman 14), H 22 (Potucek 10). Total fouls—L 14, H 12. Fouled out—None.