Tiger volleyball back home Friday, Saturday

FHSU Sports Information

The Fort Hays State volleyball team returns to Gross Memorial Coliseum for a pair of MIAA North Division matchups this weekend (March 12-13). The Tigers will host Missouri Western on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. before facing off with No. 17 Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Fan attendance will be permitted inside the Coliseum in a reduced capacity. Those in attendance will be required to adhere to all FHSU health and safety expectations, including but not limited to facial coverings when appropriate, social distancing, hygiene, self-monitoring and symptom checking. Daily tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children K-12. Current FHSU students get in FREE with their Tiger Card.

Free live video will also be available for both matches on The MIAA Network.

Fort Hays State heads into the weekend 2-1 overall and 0-1 against MIAA North Division opponents. The Griffons are 1-4 on the season an 0-1 in the division while the Bearcats are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the division.

The Tigers are 2-0 at home during the abbreviated spring season, defeating Emporia State and Newman in straight sets last month. After this weekend, the Tigers have just two home games left on the schedule. FHSU will host No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney on April 1 before wrapping up its home slate against No. 20 Washburn on April 2.

The conference was split into two divisions for the spring season, with teams playing an eight-game schedule in their own division. FHSU will play a home-and-home schedule against North Division opponents Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney, Northwest Missouri and Washburn. Divisional standings at the end of the year will determine matchups for the MIAA spring tournament, slated for April 16-17.