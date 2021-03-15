Tiger soccer plays to scoreless draw

FHSU Sports Information

On a windy Sunday afternoon at FHSU Soccer Stadium, neither Fort Hays State or Newman could find the back of the net, resulting in a scoreless draw. Fort Hays State and Newman are both 0-1-1 early in the spring schedule.

With the wind at their back in the first half, the Tigers had multiple chances put a ball in the net. Fort Hays State had a great early opportunity when Amanda Rapaduski found herself alone with just the goalkeeper to beat. However, Jackie Lari of Newman saved Rapaduski's attempt on goal. Katie Evans also had a couple opportunities just miss. She had two free kicks from near midfield that both grazed the top of the goal.

FHSU's next best chance came in the second overtime. With under seven minutes remaining, a cross was sent into the box that Rapaduski struck, but it was blocked and deflected out to the top of the box. Sprinting from midfield, Tessa Irvine had a running shot at the ball but got under it just a little to much.

Meghan Groom and Isabel Robben both spent time at goalkeeper, shutting down Newman's chances to score and keeping the Tigers in a deadlock all the way throughout.

Fort Hays State will be back at FHSU Soccer Stadium on Saturday (Mar. 20). Kick-off against Nebraska-Kearney is scheduled for 2 p.m.