Tiger tennis downs Sterling 6-1, moves to 3-0 on season

FHSU Sports Information

STERLING — Fort Hays State Tennis took to road for the third straight match to open its 2021 spring season and defeated Sterling College 6-1 on Monday. The Tigers are now 3-0 on the season.

The Tigers grabbed the first team point of the match by sweeping doubles play from the Warriors. The No. 3 team of Aliyah Frederick and Kylie Aufdengarten held their opponent scoreless, but the other two matches were close. The No. 1 team of Stefany Stemmer and Sydney McAdoo won 6-4 and the No. 2 team of Fiorella Mendez and Grace Holgerson won 7-5.

In singles play, the Tigers took five of the six contested matches for team points. Aufdengarten kept a clean slate against competition for the day, blanking her opponent at the No. 6 position 6-0, 6-0. Frederick nearly did the same by winning 6-0, 6-1 at the No. 5 position. Holgerson rolled with a pair of 6-1 sets at the No. 4 position. Mendez also won in straight sets at the No. 2 position, 6-4, 6-3. Stemmer was the Tiger to need three sets for a win, topping her opponent at the No. 1 position 4-6, 6-3, 10-2. McAdoo was the only Tiger to drop a singles match, falling 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 3 position. Kimberly Stone played an exhibition match in singles play and won 8-5.

The Tigers are scheduled to play a pair of exhibition matches in Great Bend on Friday against Barton Community College and Iowa Central Community College.