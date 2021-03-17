Black scores twice as Tigers fall on road

FHSU Sports Information

BETHANY, Okla. — The Fort Hays State men's soccer team dropped a close match to Southern Nazarene on Tuesday afternoon (Mar.16), 3-2. The Tigers scored twice within the final 20 minutes of action, but were unable to match SNU's three goals. Fort Hays State now sits at 2-1 in spring play, while Southern Nazarene improves their record to 2-1 as well.

Down two goals late in the match, Fort Hays State finally found the back of the net in the 71st minute. Antonio De La Torre sent a corner kick just in front of the net where Kevin Black cashed in on his second goal of the spring campaign. The Crimson Storm answered back with another goal just four minutes later which proved to be the difference in the match. With time running down, Black scored his second of the match off an assist from Agustin Meza to give the Tigers hope for a comeback. They had some chances late, but ultimately could not convert.

Fort Hays State looks to get back in the win column with a neutral site match against Harding University on Saturday (Mar. 20). The Tigers and Bisons are set to kickoff from Claremore, Oklahoma at 3:30 pm.