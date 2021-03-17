Brasser and Mestl post top-15 finishes at Hillcat Classic

FHSU Sports Information

OWASSO, Okla. – Morgan Brasser and Kira Mestl of Fort Hays State Women's Golf finished in the top 15 of the individual standings at the Hillcat Classic at Bailey Ranch Golf Course, hosted by Rogers State University. Brasser tied for 12th and Mestl tied for 14th.

All three Tiger women competing in the tournament showed improvement in the second round. Mestl had the best opening round for FHSU with an 83 and Brasser was one behind with an 84. Brasser chopped off four strokes in her second round for an 80, while Mestl shaved one stroke for an 82. Kerrigan Rudolph had a seven-stroke improvement, going from 95 in the first round to 88 in the second. She finished in a tie for 38th.

Jessica Green was the individual medalist of the tournament with rounds of 73 and 75 for a 148 total. Second-place finisher Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls was five strokes back of the winning pace. Green helped Rogers State to the team title in the event. The Hillcats topped Sioux Falls by 19 strokes.

The Tiger women return to action on March 29-30 at the Spring Regional Preview hosted by Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri.