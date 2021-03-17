Cowan paces Tigers to 9th place finish at Hillcat Classic

FHSU Sports Information

OWASSO, Okla. – Fort Hays State Men's Golf opened its 2021 spring slate on Monday and Tuesday (Mar. 15-16) at the Hillcat Classic, hosted by Rogers State University at Bailey Ranch Golf Course. The Tigers shot a three-round total of 971 as a team and Bryce Cowan led the way with a 236 total.

Cowan finished in a tie for 20th individually. He led the Tigers in the first round with a 4-over par 76, which turned out to be the lowest round for a Tiger during the tournament. He backed that with rounds of 77 and 83. Marcus Willey was nearly identical to Cowan, except for a first-round 78. He matched Cowan's second and third round totals, finishing with 238 in a tie for 23rd.

Dustin Nichols and Tanner Copeland rounded out the top four performers for the Tigers. Nichols dipped into the 70s once with a 78, bookended by rounds of 88 and 82 for a 248 total and tie for 40th. Copeland shot 250 total with rounds of 88, 82, and 80, tying for 43rd. Colton Bobek's 81 in the second round figured into team scoring for the Tigers and he ultimately finished with a 255 total. Brady Beougher finished with a three-round total of 276.

The Tigers' best round as a team was 313 in the second round. They totaled 330 in the first round and 328 in the fourth round with their top four scores.

Sioux Falls won the tournament as a team with an 889 total. Missouri Southern was four strokes back in second and Rogers State was nine strokes off the pace in third. Connor Williamson of Missouri Southern was the individual medalist, shooting an even-par 216 total (72, 73, 71).

Fort Hays State returns to action next Monday and Tuesday (Mar. 22-23) at the Washburn Invitational at the Topeka Country Club.