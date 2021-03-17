Hays High's Gavin Meyers, Sarah Zimmerman earn All-WAC wrestling honors

Hays High's Gavin Meyers and Sarah Zimmerman earned all-league honors on the All-Western Athletic Conference wrestling teams.

Meyers, a junior, earned first-team honors on the All-WAC boys team while Zimmerman, a sophomore, was a first-team pick on the girls team.

Zimmerman went 27-5 on the season and took second place at 109 pounds at the Division I state tournament.

Meyers finished 24-3, taking sixth at state at 220 pounds. He nearly made the 5A final but took an overtime loss in the semifinal.

Dodge City's Damian Mendez, state champion at 132 pounds, was named WAC boys wrestler of the year, while Great Bend's Bre Ridgeway, a state champion at 126 pounds, was the WAC girls wrestler of the year.

Dodge City's Tate Lowe was boys coach of the year while Garden City's Carlos Prieto was girls coach of the year.

Boys All-WAC First Team

106 — Kaden Spragis, GB; 113 — Avery Wolf, GB; 120 — John Szot, GB; 126 — Ryan Heiman, GC; 132 — Damian Mendez, DC; 138 — Erick Dominguez. GC; 145 — Rudy Hernandez, DC; 152 — Luke Barker, DC; 160 — Marcelino Otero, DC; 170 — Ruben Rayas, DC; 182 — Tony Rivero, LIB; 195 — Roman Loya, DC; 220 — Gavin Meyers, HAYS; 285 — Sebastian Lopez, GC.

Coach of Year: Tate Lowe, Dodge City

Wrestler of Year: Damian Mendez, Dodge City

Boys All-WAC Second Team

106 — Julius Medina, GC; 113 — Raymond Hernandez, DC; 120 — Frio Vontress, DC; 126 — Ismael Ramirez, DC; 132 — Austin Moore, GB; 138 — Wyatt Weber, GB; 145 — Steven Sellers, GC; 152 — Colin Kleysteuber, GC; 160 — Josh Janas, GC; 170 — Gage Reimer, GB; 182 — Scott Heilman, GB; 195 — Keyven Schroeder, GB; 220 —Santonio Turner, DC; 285 — Angel Aguilera, DC.

Girls All-WAC First Team

101 — Breckyn Elliot, GB; 109 — Sarah Zimmerman, Hays; 115 — Sara Chapa, GC; 120 — Ariana De La Rosa, DC; 126 — Bre Ridgeway, GB; 132 — Anjelina Serrano, GC; 138 — Dayanara Garcia, DC; 143 — Autumn Perez, DC; 155 — Ashley Arroyo, DC; 170 — Jolette Almaraz, DC; 191 — Ashley Martinez, DC; 235 — Sindy Guiterrez, DC.

Coach of Year: Carlos Prieto, Garden City

Wrestler of Year: Bre Ridgeway, Great Bend

Girls All-WAC Second Team

101 — Chole Sullivan, GC; 109 — Alyssa Nichols, DC; 115 — Emily Alonzo, DC; 120 — Daizy Gomez, GB; 126 — Belle Hernandez, GC; 132 — Lexi Deines, GB; 138 —Bethanee Cruz, GC; 143 — Angel Serrano, GC;155 — Alondra Guzman, GC; 170 — Kalista Rhodes, GC; 191 — Lilly Moore, GC.