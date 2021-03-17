Tiger softball drops pair in Oklahoma

FHSU Sports Information

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Fort Hays State softball fell twice on Tuesday to a pair of non-conference opponents. The Tigers came up short in a wild 13-11 game against Cameron University and then fell 3-0 to Oklahoma Baptist.

Cameron 13, Fort Hays State 11

A Loren Beggs solo home run in the bottom of the first gave the Tigers an early 1-0 lead, but Cameron responded with a two-run homer in the top of the second to grab its first lead at 2-1. Elise Capra responded with another solo homer for the Tigers in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 2-2.

Cameron took a big lead in the top of the third with five runs due to command issues in the pitching circle and throwing miscues. The Aggies added on three more runs in the fourth with a three-run homer to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

The Tigers did not go quietly though, storming back with four runs in the fourth to cut the lead in half. Grace Philop started the rally with a walk, then Kristen Reed and Elise Capra each followed with singles to load the bases. Haley Fox then promptly unloaded the bases with a grand slam, her first homer of the season, as it clipped the top of the wall in left center field and bounced over. FHSU trailed 10-6 after four innings.

Cameron added another run in the fifth, but the Tigers kept charging in the bottom half of the inning. FHSU took advantage of some Cameron miscues to plate four more runs. A wild pitch allowed Sara Breckbill to score and Terran Caldwell scored from third when the third baseman booted a ground ball. Fox set the Tigers up for success with a double to the right-center gap, putting runners at second and third. Capra came in to score on a dropped shallow fly ball by the second baseman and then Fox scored on another wild pitch. After five innings, the Tigers had the deficit closed down to one at 11-10.

A Tiger miscue on defense in the seventh with two outs was costly as it allowed two runs to score, giving Cameron a 13-10 advantage. The Tigers put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh, but it came up just short. With two outs, Cameron committed two straight errors and then Beggs plated one of the Tiger runners with a double to the left-center gap. But Cameron would have a dazzling defensive play to end the game, which kept the Tigers from tying the game. Breckbill looped a ball to the left-center gap, but Cameron shortstop Brenna Busby made a diving over the shoulder catch for the final out of the game.

Hailey Chapman took the loss in the circle for FHSU, allowing seven earned runs. She surrendered 10 hits and nine walks. Since Cameron starter Bethany Hines did not go four innings, Jade Guzman got the win in relief despite giving up five earned runs to the Tigers. Anna Hammer picked up the save in 2.2 innings of work, not allowing an earned run to the Tigers.

Oklahoma Baptist 3, Fort Hays State 0

Oklahoma Baptist did all of its scoring damage on a pair of home runs and shutout the Tigers for the second time this season. Sheyanne Sandoval led off the bottom of the first for OBU with a solo homer, then Cheyenne Demareer added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Kayleigh Jones shutout the Tigers for the second time this season in the pitching circle. She scattered four hits all to different Tigers and walked just one, while striking out 11. She moved to 7-3 on the season. Michaelanne Nelson took the loss for FHSU, allowing five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Fort Hays State begins conference play on Friday at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. First game of the doubleheader begins at 1 pm.