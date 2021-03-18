Ticket Information for FHSU/SWOSU football scrimmage on Saturday

FHSU Sports Information

Tickets for the Fort Hays State vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State football scrimmage on Saturday, March 20 were made available starting on Wednesday. Tickets are available online, over the phone (785-628-4050), or by visiting the FHSU Athletic office prior to the scrimmage date. Tickets will also be available at the gates on the day of the scrimmage.

Prices of tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for K-12 students. FHSU students get in free by presenting their valid Tiger ID card.

Tailgating prior to home events at Lewis Field Stadium this spring is prohibited in compliance with the COVID-19 precautions set in place by Fort Hays State University. All fans in attendance are required to wear masks and social distance throughout the stadium.

Format of the scrimmage will be determined by coaching staffs of both programs involved.

Looking ahead, the Tigers are also scheduled to scrimmage Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado on Saturday, April 10. The Colorado School of Mines Athletic Department will determine the fan limitations for that scrimmage event.