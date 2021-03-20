FHSU men's track and field takes first in Emporia

FHSU Sports Information

EMPORIA — The Fort Hays State men's track and field team won the team portion of the ESU Spring Invitational Friday thanks to three provisional performances and six first-place finishes. The Tigers accumulated 144 points in the team score race, 19 more than second place Emporia State.

All three provisional marks came in field events for the Tigers. Ryan Stanley opened the outdoor season with a win in the pole vault, clearing the 16-6.75 bar. Blayne Godshall won the high jump after surpassing the provisional threshold with a personal-best clearance of 6-8.75, good for ninth all-time at FHSU. David Enns also posted a provisional mark in the javelin throw after placing sixth with a heave of 201-0.

The Tigers took home first place in four races, including Robbie Schmidt in the 5,000m run. The senior posted a personal-best time of 14:53.26, good for sixth all-time at FHSU. Grant Bradley won the 1,500m run with a time of 3:55.21, placing him ninth all-time at FHSU. Trever Medina was first over the line in the 800m run with a time of 1:55.70, with Ethan Lang winning the 400m run after crossing the line in 49.31.

Philip Landrum placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 21.68 while finishing fourth in the 100m dash with a time of 10.69. Aaron Mangan was second in the 800m run after crossing the line in 1:56.15 before placing fifth in the 1,500m run in 4:00.57.

The Tigers are next scheduled to compete at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney, Neb. on April 3.